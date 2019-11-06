Haul of designer items stolen from property in Forfar

A Louise Vuitton wallet and Mulberry make-up bag are among the items stolen from a property in Forfar at the weekend.

The incident took place some time between 12am and 5am on November 3 at a property on Manor Street.

© Supplied

Items stolen include a teal Jack Wolfskin gents parka jacket, a Louis Vuitton purse, a Louis Vuitton wallet, a ladies Jack Wolfskin parka jacket, a Mulberry make-up bag, a Miami Dolphins knitted bobble hat, a collection of coins and a quantity of cash.

The designer labelled items are all very valuable and may have been offered for sale around the area.

Police have said that the property is close to a local nightclub and “there would have been a number of Saturday night revellers in the area”.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101.