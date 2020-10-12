Hats off to siblings Imogen and Jamie as they get busy knitting and collecting food for homeless

A young brother and sister from Linlathen are already doing their bit to help people less fortunate than themselves this winter.

Little Imogen Rodger may be only six years old, but she is already a whizz with the knitting needles and has developed a strong social conscience too.

Her older brother, Jamie Watson, is 11 and he too is aiming to raise money so that others in Dundee have a truly happy Christmas.

Their auntie, Marlee Watson, 23, said that both Imogen and Jamie decided they want to help the homeless community in Dundee this winter.

Marlee said: “Despite being only six years old, Imogen is a brilliant knitter.

“She has decided to put her flourishing talents to good use and she has said she wants to knit winter hats for anyone who finds themselves on the streets in the cold over the winter months.

“She already knits little woolen hats and she wants to make sure that everyone else has a cosy hat to keep them warm in the cold weather.”

© Courtesy supplied

Marlee said Imogen had been so keen to learn to knit she went to lessons and now knits on a regular basis

And Jamie and Imogen, who both attend Ballumbie Primary School, were very aware that there are a lot of people who don’t get anything at Christmas.

She said: “Jamie is raising money so that he can give selection boxes to anyone homeless at Christmas.

“Both the children are already making Christmas cards to sell and they are also organising a raffle.”

Marlee said the children also want to raise enough money to get every teacher in Ballumbie Primary School a present for all their hard work.

“This is so typical of both the children,” she said. “They are both very considerate and kind wee kids.

“Before lockdown, Imogen was already knitting little hats for the babies in the neonatal ward at Ninewells Hospital.

“I’m just keen to raise awareness of what they are both doing. I’m super proud of them both and hope that people will support them in their efforts to do something for others less fortunate than themselves.”

If you are affected by homelessness, the Scottish Government website offers a variety of services which can help.