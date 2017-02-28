A humanitarian aid worker has hit out after being “forced” to leave a refugee camp in France.

For the last six months, Maisie Hirst has been working for Keshaniya — a collaborative project between refugees and volunteers — at the Grande Synthe campsite just outside Dunkirk in France.

However, the 20-year-old said that she had been forced to leave the camp by security.

She told the Tele of the “disgraceful” conditions that people were living in.

She said: “The camp now has a population of 7,000 — but there are only 250 showers.

“We have six people sleeping in a four-metre floor space — there isn’t enough room.

“One hundred people are living in the kitchen area and they take sleeping shifts for six hours so that everyone gets some sleep.

“There have been hundreds of rapes — there is a massive issue with sexual assaults at the site. It has become so bad that people are afraid to use the shower facilities.

“It is actually becoming a normal occurrence for women to be raped in the showers.

“They started to turn all the electricity off at 6pm so that means women are not able to use the showers after that time — it’s just too dangerous.

“There is a huge problem with the shelters because they were originally built for use in Calais and they were built to last for only two years.

“When we got them, they were already two years old.

“The wood the camp is made of is rotten — you have newborn babies sleeping in places that are covered in toxic black mould.

“Everyone here is suffering with breathing problems because of it.

“There is a massive problem with scabies and lice — there is no way of even treating it because people are packed so tightly that you just can’t deal with it.”

But despite the desperate conditions, Maisie said that she had struck up a number of friendships with the refugees that she works with, most of whom are from Kurdistan.

Maisie said she was forced to leave the camp after she filmed the “forced” ejection of a fellow humanitarian aid worker by camp security.

She claims she was forced to delete the footage and then banned from entering the site.

She said: “It is heartbreaking because I have become friends with so many of the people here.

“There was a group of five young boys and I was like a mother to them.

“I just hate that I am not able to be there for them and protect them any more.

“Some of these boys are only a little bit younger than me, but they haven’t had a mother figure for so long.

“Just someone to tell them that their hair needs cut, or to brush their teeth.

“When you have been in a camp for the length of time I have, you actually start to see people grow up.

“On one hand, it is nice to see people becoming adults, but on the other hand, no one should be growing up in conditions like this.”

Maisie, who originally comes from Arbroath but worked in the Dundee area, was one of the founding members of the charity after meeting her colleagues at a festival in England.

She said: “It is a great project. We work with refugees and we run a kitchen that provides three hot meals a day for people in the camp.”

Maisie said that she now intends helping refugees in other parts of Europe.