Has the ‘pasta masta’ returned? Mystery surrounds Dundee doorstep deliveries

Local living in and around Barnhill and Broughty Ferry have been left with a little taste of Italy on their doorsteps.

A large number of packets of Napolina wholewheat fusilli pasta were distributed around addresses in the Strathmore Street area of Barnhill on Wednesday afternoon.

The act bears a striking resemblance to that carried out by ‘pasta masta’ Ian Bell who hit the headlines last year when he dropped off hundreds of out of date packets to the Hilltown multis.

One woman said she had saw a man with a suitcase placing bags on door steps in several blocks of flats this week.

Residents confirmed this latest incident was the “talk of the area” before advising the pasta was some five years out-of-date.

Andrew Chalmers-Gall, 38, said many had believed the items had been distributed by a local church.

He added: “As far as we are aware the whole street appeared to get a packet. They were outside the doors of everyone in our block.

“I must admit I thought it was a little weird, there was no note and then someone advised us it was five years out of date.”

Andrew said they had Googled the Tele story from last year in which pasta enthusiast, Ian Bell, had been unmasked as the mystery benefactor.

H e revealed he stockpiles pasta in his house to then hand out to the less fortunate.

Ian was approached for comment regarding the latest bulk delivery to the Broughty Ferry area but couldn’t be reached.

Local Les Gordon, 48, said whoever had been behind the latest delivery must have been “very tired”.

He added: “Everyone in our block also received it. I’ve lived here for three years and it’s certainly the strangest thing that’s been left at my door step.

“I never saw the person who dropped it off. I think it will still be fine to eat despite the date on it but I think the problem is you don’t know where it has come from.

“It has certainly been the talk of the area. The person must have been very tired after dropping all that off.”

One woman who declined to be named was aware of other areas of Broughty Ferry, including Queen Street, receiving packets of pasta on Sunday.