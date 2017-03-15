Dundee manager Paul Hartley has won the Ladbrokes Premiership Manager of the Month award for February.

The Dens Park gaffer received the accolade today after guiding his side to two wins and two draws from their four games in the month.

Eight points from a possible 12 put the Dark Blues in the hunt for a top-six finish but subsequent defeats in two games since have dampened those hopes.

And Hartley admits his side will have to be at their best on Sunday as they welcome champions-elect Celtic to Dens Park.

Although they dropped points for only the second time this season on Sunday, Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops are still on course to finish the campaign unbeaten.

Hartley said: “You know you have to be at your best to face Celtic, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re a top team, a team in form that have a way of playing.”

And after making only one change — an enforced one due to the injury to Julen Etxabeguren — for the past four fixtures, Hartley admits he’s got a choice to make in terms of team selection.

“I have to pick a team now, we had too many players who were off it on Saturday,” Hartley added.

Among those pushing for a return to first-team action include midfielder Tom Hateley, Danny Williams and Faissal El Bakhtaoui.