Dundee manager Paul Hartley admits his side have to be at their “best” on Sunday as they welcome champions-elect Celtic to Dens Park.

Following two below-par performances, the Dark Blues face the unenviable task of taking on Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops this weekend.

Although they dropped points for only the second time this season on Sunday, Celtic are still on course to finish the campaign unbeaten.

Hartley said: “You know you have to be at your best to face Celtic, there’s no doubt about that.

“They’re a top team, a team in form that have a way of playing.”

And after making only one change — an enforced one due to the injury to defender Julen Etxabeguren — for the past four fixtures, Hartley admits he’s got a choice to make in terms of team selection.

“I have to pick a team now, we had too many players who were off it on Saturday,” Hartley added.

Among those pushing for a return to first-team action include midfielder Tom Hateley, who has only played seven minutes in the past four matches after a long spell in the starting XI.

Also in with a chance might be Danny Williams after a few cameos off the bench of late, while Faissal El Bakhtaoui is in with a shout of replacing Henrik Ojamaa after doing just that during the Saints defeat.

Meanwhile, spectators at Links Park on Tuesday night were treated to the unusual sight of goalkeeping coach Bobby Geddes running the line as Dundee’s Development side lost 2-1 to Hearts.

After the match was delayed by an hour due to the Forth Road Bridge closure, referee Willie Ferguson then picked up an injury.

With his assistant taking the whistle, Geddes picked up the flag but saw his team lose out. Mark Smith was Dundee’s scorer.