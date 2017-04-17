Sacked Dundee boss Paul Hartley says he’s leaving the club “in a far stronger position” than when he joined and would have kept the Dark Blues in the Premiership.

After seven defeats on the bounce and the club dropping into the relegation play-off spot after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Hamilton, the Dens Park board took the decision to sack Hartley earlier today.

In response to his departure, Hartley released a statement, saying: “I’m disappointed not to have been given the chance to see out the remainder of the season because I firmly believe we would have retained our SPFL Premiership status.

“I was confident we would have moved up the league table as there are some excellent players in the dressing-room, led by captain Darren O’Dea.

“However, I respect the decision made by the Dundee FC board and would like to wish everyone success in the final five games of the campaign.

“I’m very proud of what I achieved at Dundee since I was appointed manager in February, 2014.

“We won promotion to the SPFL top flight and we finished in the top six. There is no doubt I’m leaving the club in a far stronger position now from when I first joined.

“I want to thank all my backroom staff, who have been a pleasure to work with and gave me unswerving support, and also thank all the people who work at the club behind the scenes.

“I’ve met a lot of good people over the years at Dens Park and leave with a lot of happy memories.

“Finally, I wish the club well in the future and look forward to my next challenge in management.”

In today’s statement, managing director John Nelms said: “I want to thank Paul for his time with the club.

“Unfortunately, the business we are in, sometimes change is necessary to achieve the goals we have set.

“I think somebody in the near future is going to get a good hard-working manager.”

Who will replace Hartley in the Dundee hotseat is still to be announced.