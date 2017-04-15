Hartley ‘not stupid’ and knows what’s at stake in relegation fight

“We’re not stupid, we need to start winning games of football.”

That’s the blunt assessment of Dundee manager Paul Hartley as he prepares his side for a massive clash with Hamilton today.

His Dark Blues are on a miserable run of six defeats on the bounce that has drawn them into the relegation battle.

And with opponents Hamilton just a point behind them, it’s vital they put an end to that run of losses.

Hartley said: “You can’t keep losing games.

“The other teams have caught up with us in terms of points.

“We’re not stupid, we need to start winning games of football, that’s a must and it must start today.”

The Dens Park gaffer was in upbeat mood, though, ahead of the match as he bids to lift the gloom that’s set in around the place lately.

“If I start being edgy and really down it spreads to the players,” said Hartley.

“We wanted to make sure we were really upbeat this week and to work hard on how we can affect the game on Saturday.

“I know what it’s like, I’m feeling for the players especially. It’s not a good run we’re on but, hopefully, we’ll get through it together and that’s all we can do.”

Paul was also relaxed on the post-split fixtures his side had been given despite three away matches in the last five.

“It is what it is. We’ve really got three home and three away if you count Saturday’s game. You just have to get on with it and make sure we are ready and ready to fight.”