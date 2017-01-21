Sometimes it seems a complex and loving relationship can be defined by one really touching moment.

That could be the case for Jack Fullerton and Kerri Blacker, both physiotherapists based at Ninewells Hospital, who met when they were studying at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen.

Jack, 24, who grew up in the Whitfield area of Dundee, recalled: “I went up there after finishing up at Braeview Academy.

“It was a really good course with a great bunch of people and we all seemed to get on well.

“By the time I was in third year, there was a new face in the class — Kerri, from Mauchline in East Ayrshire. She’d actually started the course a year earlier but had to take time off with a shoulder injury so ended up with us.”

It soon became apparent that the two had a shared interest — Harry Potter.

Jack added: “We were both into the books so this became something we’d discuss and it just kind of just happened from there.

“I think the first actual date was probably Nando’s in Aberdeen. It was all pretty causal at first but then course work and work placements came along and in the run-up to Christmas 2013 we didn’t get to see a lot of each other.”

It was perhaps because they’d been so busy in the preceding months that being back together made both realise they’d found that special someone. Their first holiday together was to Benidorm and Jack began planning his proposal shortly before the couple travelled to London in November 2015.

Kerri’s family was going to the capital to watch her Papa — as her grandad Royal Navy veteran David Russell is affectionately known — take part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, and Jack went along too.

He had carefully crafted a carved “Golden Snitch”, a small flying winged globe which featured in the Harry Potter books — into which he placed the ring with which he was going to propose.

It was beautiful gesture which delighted Kerri and, naturally, it was a big “yes” from her!

But what is it about Kerri that made her such a keeper?

“She’s got that creative spark,” said Jack.

“She’s fun to be around, she’s passionate about her job and she’s really creative too. She made the bouquets for the wedding using book pages herself, which was just brilliant.”

The wedding was at Forbes of Kingennie with Jack resplendent in Black Watch tartan and Kerri, who was given away by dad Antony, wearing a show-stopping dress from Apple Blossom Time of Perth. Best Man was Jack’s long-time pal John Adamson, from Dundee, while Maid of Honour was Stephanie Tomnay, from Irvine, alongside bridesmaids Jen Bradley, Ainsleigh Steele and Ciara Barcock.

The couple had a superb Superheroes-themed cake — yes, Jack’s a bit of DC/Marvel geek too — which was created by Scrumptious Cakes, of Dundee, and the entertainment was provided by Glasgow band The Splendid Gentlemen.

The whole event was captured by Ally Stuart Photography, of whom Jack commented: “She was brilliant from start to finish and the photos were great. She really caught the atmosphere.”

It was a sensational night and the couple are back home at Ballumbie now after honeymooning first in New York for a week, before heading on to Punta Cana in Dominican Republic for another week.

Congratulations to you both!