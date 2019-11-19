Harry Potter, Irvine Welsh and Drug Wars – what do Tayside prisoners read in jail?

Harry Potter, football hooligans and Irvine Welsh novels are among the top books requested by prisoners in Tayside.

Records released by the Scottish Prison Service following a freedom of information request have revealed the latest reading habits of inmates.

At Castle Huntly, which holds a maximum of 285 prisoners, there have been 98 book loan requests since January this year. Of those, 64 were supplied, 26 were denied and eight requested books were unavailable.

© DC Thomson

Crime writer Lee Child was a popular choice. His Jack Reacher novels Bad Luck and Trouble and Gone Tomorrow were among the requests, as were the Wheel of Time fantasy series by Robert Jordan.

But the most popular request from Castle Huntly inmates was Peterhead Porridge by convicted criminal James Crosby, about life inside the notorious Aberdeenshire prison. The requests were refused.

Other rejected requests were a book on tattooing and Starting a Business for Dummies. Drug Wars: The Terrifying Inside Story of Britain’s Drug Trade by Neil Woods was also refused.

However, football hooligan Sandy Chugg’s book Rangers and the Famous ICF was handed out. And one prisoner possibly planning a holiday upon being released applied successfully for Popular Scottish Tourist Routes.

© DC Thomson

Meanwhile at Perth Prison, there were more than 250 requests – with the most popular being JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series.

Prisoners also requested Jeffrey Archer’s A Prison Diary, detailing the author and disgraced politician’s time behind bars for perjury.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh’s novel The Sex Lives of Siamese Twins also made the list, as did Bruce E. Baker’s This Mob Will Surely Take My Life : Lynchings in the Carolinas, 1871-1947.