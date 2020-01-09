Harry and Meghan to ‘step down’ as senior royals – how do you feel about the monarchy?

News that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become “financially independent” has caused controversy at a time when the monarchy comes under increased scrutiny.

The royal family are said to be “hurt” at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement they will step back as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan did not consult any senior royal before making the statement, it is understood – including Harry’s grandmother, the Queen, or his father Prince Charles, heir to the throne.

The statement from Prince Harry and Meghan said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Buckingham Palace responded saying: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The news comes just weeks after Prince Andrew gave what was widely regarded as a “car crash” interview where he denied allegations he had a sexual relationship with an underage girl, linked to a paedophile engaged in sexual trafficking

© BBC

The Duke of York said in an interview with BBC Newsnight in November he met the late Jeffrey Epstein in 1999, through Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell (see video below).

Convicted sex offender Epstein procured many women, including underage girls, who were then sexually abused by Epstein and some of his contacts.

Epstein killed himself in August last year.

Maxwell, the daughter of press baron Robert Maxwell, has been accused by a number of women of being complicit with Epstein in sex trafficking and abuse and, in some cases, partaking in it. She has denied all allegations against her.

Prince Andrew is alleged to have had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre for the first time at Maxwell’s London home.

© PA

Giuffre alleges she had sex with the prince when she was aged 17 on the instructions of Maxwell.

Andrew claims to have “no recollection” of meeting Roberts Giuffre, despite being pictured with his arm around her in a now notorious photograph said to have been taken by Epstein.

Roberts Giuffre allege she and Andrew had sex three times.

In the aftermath of the interview, and following a number of charities and organisations he supported distancing themselves or removing their association with him, Prince Andrew announced he would be stepping down from royal duties “for the forseable future”.

With The Queen’s son and grandson no longer undertaking ‘senior’ royal duties, the Tele is interested to know how our readership view the monarchy.

Please vote in our poll below.