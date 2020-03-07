Dundee parents group formally opposes controversial re-zoning plans

A parents group has unanimously rejected controversial proposals they fear will do nothing to solve the problems of ta Dundee school currently bursting at the seams.

Parents at a school which is at the centre of controversial re-zoning proposals have issued a formal objection to the plans.

Dundee City Council is currently consulting on plans which would mean children from Invergowrie would no longer be able to attend Harris Academy.

The authority claims the academy can no longer cast its net outside the city because of capacity issues, but it has provoked a strong reaction from parents who fear children who attend feeder primary schools will now be split up.

Now parents at Harris have formally objected to the plans, which they claim will have a detrimental impact on the community while also failing to solve the capacity issues at the school.

Graham McKay, chairman of the parent council, said: “One of the main reasons for this were concerns that the changes would do nothing to solve the problem of over capacity at Harris.It is over subscribed and it will remain oversubscribed after the catchment area changes.

“There was also significant concern among parents that children who had been together since nursery school would be split when they moved up to secondary school, which would have a major impact on social and community links.”

Under the proposals, pupils from Invergowrie Primary School, which falls within Perth and Kinross Council, will now have to attend Perth Academy.

Currently pupils living in Invergowrie have a choice between Harris Academy and Perth High.

If the plans are approved, Ancrum Road, Blackness, Camperdown, Tayview and Victoria Park primary schools would all have their zones re-aligned.

The proposed changes would come into effect from August next year and would only apply to new pupils – any child with an older sibling already at Harris would still be allowed to attend the school.

A council spokesman said: “This consultation runs until March 27 and there are a number of public meetings and drop in sessions where people can find out more details about the proposals and also express their opinions.

“No decisions will be made until a full report on the consultation is considered by the children and families service committee in June.”