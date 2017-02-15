Police in North East Fife are appealing for information following a number of hare coursing incidents in the area.

Members of the public have reported groups of people using lurcher-type dogs searching for and chasing hares in the St Andrews, Kingsbarns and Auchtermuchty areas, between 9th and 12th February.

Hare coursing is a national wildlife crime policing priority. It is illegal to hunt hares using dogs under the Protection of Wild Mammals (Scotland) Act 2002.

Wildlife and Environmental Crime Coordinator for Fife, PC Lindsay Kerr, said: “Hare coursing is taken extremely seriously by police – those taking part have no regard for the community and land on which they practise this illegal activity and we will take all necessary steps to investigate and bring offenders before the courts.

“Anyone with information about hare coursing, or who witnesses any suspicious activity on fields or farmland, should call police on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”