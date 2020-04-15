Hard-working farmer left distraught after fireraisers target Angus farm

An angry farmer has slammed “heartless” fireraisers who targeted dozens of straw bales and pulled emergency services away from the coronavirus crisis.

Police and the fire service were called to Newton of Fotheringham Farm, near Forfar, at around 5.35pm last night after around 20 bales of straw burst into flames.

Farmer Louise Nicoll shared a video of the blaze as it continued to burn through the bales, while a worker in a vehicle frantically tried to pluck some of the undamaged straw to safety, with flames and smoke billowing from the pyre.

During the video Louise, criticised the people responsible.

She said: “We are farmers that are fighting every day, working every single hour God sends, to produce food for this country and you get people that come and do this – it’s so inconsiderate.

Addressing the perpetrators directly, she adds: “This is lockdown. Why are you out on the road? Why have you been here?

“It’s just heartbreaking, when you work so hard, we’ve hardly any sleep for days while we’ve been lambing and then people come and do this.

“What is this, just fun for you?

“My goodness, I am absolutely raging.”

Speaking later as firefighters battled to get the blaze under control, Louise said she was angry at having to call them away to deal with the situation during the crisis.

She said: “It is infuriating folk are out doing things like that in the countryside, especially during the lockdown.

“It is taking the emergency services away from their duties battling the coronavirus.

“I was so angry at having to call them, they don’t need to be doing this right now. People don’t appreciate the impact this has on so many levels, such as the environment and the nesting birds in the area.

“It has a great impact on our business too because we are growing crops, lambing and calving every hour of the day to produce food for this country.

“This really is the last thing we need.

“We are tired and working hard and we know people are miserable being stuck indoors, but that doesn’t mean they can come and do something like this or vandalise property.”

Police were called to the scene around 6pm, with a spokesman for the force stating: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the fire which is currently being treated as unexplained.”

The fire service was unable to confirm or deny any suggestions that the blaze had been started deliberately.