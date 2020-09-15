Taxi boss and community council come together to help Dundee family replace stolen bike

A Dundee community has banded together to help a local NHS worker replace their stolen bike.

The family returned home in Fintry after enjoying a bike ride, and went into the house to get keys to lock the bikes away safely in the shed.

However, in that short time, someone came into their back garden and nabbed a bike.

Simon Redmond from Fintry Community Council was determined to help the family – who wish to remain anonymous – by launching a crowdfunder.

He said: “The neighbours are a really hard-working family, they worked for the NHS all through the pandemic.

“They were out biking with their son one day and when they went to put their bikes away in the shed someone came into the garden and took the bike.

“It is a shame and a disgrace for them to be treated like that.

“Everyone was out on the street thanking the NHS and then something like this happens, it is sickening for someone to do that.”

Simon’s appeal successfully raised £400 and the family will now be able to replace the bike.

He continued: “Charlie Duthie from Tay Taxis specifically donated a three figure sum and lots of friends and family donated along the way as well.

“The family are absolutely delighted and overwhelmed.

“They thought they could claim the bike back on insurance but they couldn’t because there were so many restrictions.

“The police said once it is done it is pretty much impossible to ever get the bike back, it is usually never seen again.

“Now they are able to go back out on their bikes with their son so they are thrilled, they can’t believe everyone has contributed to it with everything going on.

“It just shows you if you treat people well and help people there will always be people willing to help you and help sort things out when something goes wrong.

“Everyone is thinking about other people a lot more these days and is looking out for each other.”