Hard-hitting Tele front page lands top prize

An Evening Telegraph front page has won a prestigious award run by a leading journalism website.

The Tele’s “One a Week” story, highlighting the city’s drug death crisis, was crowned regional front page of the year by readers of Hold The Front Page. The image on the front page featured a skull, made up of hundreds of tablets.

The Tele received 41% of the votes in the poll and beat off stiff competition from titles such as the Liverpool Echo, The Chronicle, Manchester Evening News, Leicester Mercury, Edinburgh Evening News and the Herald on Sunday.

Tele editor Dave Lord said: “Needless to say the staggering number of drug deaths in this city is nothing to celebrate.

“However, we are pleased that our striking front page, which drew attention and thereby helped to highlight the severity of this issue, has been recognised in this way.”

The story behind the splash, published in June, told how approximately one person a week died from a drug overdose in Dundee in 2018. Fifty-three people died in Dundee in 2018 as a result of taking drugs – two more than in 2017.

The figures, which were published in the Tayside Drug Death Review Group’s annual report, show there were a total of 78 drug deaths across the NHS Tayside region, compared to 73 the previous year.

HoldtheFrontPage publisher Paul Linford said: “Congratulations to the Evening Telegraph on a really innovative front page which was understandably and deservedly popular with our readers.

“The alarming number of drug-related deaths is clearly big news in Dundee and it is great to see a local newspaper providing such compelling coverage of an important local issue.”