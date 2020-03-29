Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews hard floor cleaners

It’s all well and good having a vacuum cleaner for your carpets, but what about tiled, laminated and wooden floors? Traditionally, you might pick up a bucket and mop, but they just leave your floor swimming. What you need is a dedicated hard-floor cleaner.

Karcher FC5

£249

A powerful beast – you can feel the twin rollers pulling the machine away from you when switched on. It is thorough, and removes quite stubborn marks. Unlike the other machines here, though, this has a power cord, which can make using it a faff. One other point: Larger pieces of dirt tend to clog up the roller.

Vax ONEPWR Glide

£249

The same price as Karcher’s offering, but a far better machine. The cleaning process is more controlled, it does a better job of collecting dirt, and it is battery-powered, which means you’re more likely to grab it for a quick clean. Only annoyance is the dirty water tank fills too quickly, and starts to leak, leaving streaks.

BISSELL CrossWave Cordless

£299

The similarities between this machine and Vax’s are greater than the differences. The CrossWave just pips it, though, with bigger tanks for both cleaning fluids and waste water, a wider brush, and a longer run time (25 mins compared to the Glide’s 20 mins). It is dearer, though, and a little heavier, but in terms of getting those scuffs off your flooring, equally as good.