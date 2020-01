A man has denied harassing his ex-partner.

Ismar Hussain, 34, of Mid Road, pleaded not guilty to the charge that between November 5-7 2019, he repeatedly telephoned his ex.

He also denied he entered a property on Peter Street, refused to leave and seized her phone.

He is also charged with taking four knives, threatening to harm himself and engaging in a struggle.

A trial date was set for January 20.