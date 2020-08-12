‘Happy to be back’: Pupils return to school across Dundee after almost five months away

Thousands of Dundee children returned to school today after almost five months away from their desks.

There was excitement and nerves as city pupils entered the phased return to school.

Kelly Banner said her children Tabitha, 7, and Robin, 5, were delighted to be getting back to school.

© DC Thomson

“Tabitha who is going into P3 is looking forward to seeing all her friends again and Robin who is starting P1 is happy to finally be getting to go to school,” Kelly said.

Tabitha and Robin were among the children returning to the West End Campus which incorporates Balgay Nursery, St Joseph’s RC and Victoria Park primary schools.

P1 to 3 pupils were starting at 8.45am while P4-7 were going back at 9am.

Karen McGovern, whose daughter Freyja, 9, is going into P6 at Victoria Park, had no issue with the return to school and praised the communication from council bosses.

© DC Thomson

She said: “The school have kept us very well informed. Things are going to be different but I think everything is going to work and I’m confident the children are going to be safe.

“I have no real concerns and it’s great that the kids are getting back to school.”

Along at Harris Academy, head teacher Barry Millar was delighted that the school had once more been able to open its doors to welcome pupils.

© DC Thomson

A total of 260 first years started at the school yesterday, with 50 prefects guiding them through the experience.

The school’s fourth, fifth and sixth year pupils start on Thursday, followed by 520 second and third year pupils on Friday.

Mr Millar said: “Everyone will see a slight difference in the classrooms and there is a one way system clearly marked around the school.

“Teachers will keep a two metre distance from pupils and all desks will face the front of the class to keep pupils safe.

© DC Thomson

“The educational recovery might take a little longer with children having been out of school for so long but we are ready for that and things are in place to support all pupils.

“No pupils will suffer as a result of missing this time at school.”

One of the school’s house captains, Ailsa Mackay 17, who is going into sixth year, said: “All pupils will help each other to adjust and to stay safe.

“We’ve been preparing and planning and there’s still an emphasis on social distancing.”

Fellow house captain India Kerwin, 17, said “It’s about keeping everyone safe and we have been working with everyone to make sure that happens, that’s been really important for us.”