The Happy Mondays reschedule Dundee gig

The Happy Monday’s Dundee gig has been rescheduled due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts”.

The Manchester legends were due to play the Caird Hall on Friday October 6.

The gig has now been pushed back a month and will take place on Friday November 10.

People who cannot make the new date will be able to claim a refund, if required. All original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled concert.

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder said: “I am really looking forward to the Mondays’ show in Dundee which will kick-start our UK tour.

“We’re performing better than ever and I love getting together with the band, blasting out all our great tunes we’ve made together over the decades. It’s gonna be great.”

Bez, the group’s dancer and percussionist, added, “Just as I thought it was all over, the party’s starting again.

“Looking forward to seeing you all in Dundee!”

The Happy Mondays bridged the Manchester independent rock music of the 1980s and the emerging UK rave scene, drawing influence from acid house, funk, and psychedelia to pioneer the Madchester sound.

They experienced their commercial peak with the releases Bummed (1988), Madchester Rave On (1989), and Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches (1990), with the latter going platinum in the UK.