Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder to appear in Q&A in Dundee

Shaun Ryder, frontman of the Happy Mondays, is the latest personality to put himself in the firing line in front of a Dundee audience.

Ryder, 56, who also fronts alternative dance/funk crusaders Black Grape, will appear before Dundonians at a Question and Answer session as part of what promises to be a top quality night of all things Madchester at Fat Sam’s in February.

An Evening With Shaun Ryder takes place on Friday, February 1 and will feature a conversation/interview with Billy Sloan before the mics are opened up to questions from the audience.

It promises to be a fiery occasion, with Ryder insisting he’s always happy to talk frankly about any subject, whether it be the “Madchester” days, the crazy, drug-addled gigs and tours with The Happy Mondays, the Hacienda or his runner-up appearance on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

“Whatever anybody wants to ask I will answer, I’ve been doing it for over a year now and I don’t think I’ve ever been stumped by anybody’s questions, I think I’ve managed to answer them all.

“It’ll be great coming back to Dundee, we were there quite recently with the Mondays (just over a year ago, at the Caird Hall) and it was great. It’s always good coming up to Scotland.”

Shaun’s appearance will be followed by a spectacular aftershow party entitled “On The Sixth Day God Created Manchester,” featuring Mondays bandmates Bez and Rowetta for four hours of Madchester and Britpop sounds.

Bez will host the night, dancing, shaking his maraccas, MC-ing and generally doing what Bez does best, while Rowetta will perform Madchester and Britpop anthems live.

Bez’s son Arlo will be on the decks.

The event has been organised by Dundee-based promoters, Events 105, who were behind previous Q&As involving Paul Gascoine and John Lydon, while Michael Parkinson has also just been announced to appear in the New Year.

Tickets for An Evening With Shaunn Ryder, priced from £12 are available online via skiddle or in person from Groucho’s in Dundee.