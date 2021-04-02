Happy ending to hair gel SOS for oilman stuck in Montrose

The plea from an offshore worker for the delivery of hair gel to tame his growing locks has had a happy ending.

Oliver Elwell’s desperate bid to get someone to deliver hair gel to him while he was cooped up in quarantine in the Park Hotel, Montrose, was answered by a man known to Oliver only as Rocky.

Rocky, who Oliver said he believes in an volunteer from the Angus town – and is an “older chap” – delivered a much longed for tube of hair gel to Rocky at the hotel before disappearing off again on his scooter.

The 11th hour delivery meant that Oliver could head off on a vessel from Montrose this morning to Norway where he is to be working offshore for the next three or four weeks.

Oliver said: “My plea for hair gel has had a happy ending.

“I’m absolutely delighted it all worked out.

“I only know the man was called Rocky, he was an older chap and dropped the hair gel off at the hotel reception before disappearing again on his scooter.

“He certainly saved the day for me and didn’t even stop to get money for the gel or collect the £5 reward I was offering for anyone who could help me out.

“What a great community Montrose is.”

Disaster had struck for Oliver after the 27-year-old arrived in Montrose from his home in the North West of England on March 28 to quarantine before going offshore.

He discovered he had left his hair gel, needed to control his “crazily” long hair due to not getting to the barbers for several months.

He placed a quick ad on Gumtree and his prayers were answered when Rocky did the good deed.

He said: “It’s all worked out in the end – thanks to Rocky.”