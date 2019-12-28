Happy ending for Dundee woman who had her Christmas shopping stolen in Overgate

The tale of a city woman who had Christmas gifts she had just bought for family and friends stolen has had a happy ending.

Sue Hogan had popped into the Overgate Centre to pick up some last-minute shopping but was left devastated after she momentarily took her eye off her bags and they were stolen.

However, proving that Christmas spirit is alive and well in Dundee, bosses at the centre have now offered her £250 worth of gift vouchers as a goodwill gesture.

Sue, from Woodside, said: “This is a very kind gesture and I’m very grateful to the centre for making it.

“When I told my story I certainly wasn”t expecting anything like this to happen but it’s really nice that the centre have been in touch and offered to do this for me.

“I told my story to warn others to be aware that this had happened and to warn people that it could happen to them too.

“I know it was my own fault but it was very disappointing that someone saw my bag of parcels and just decided to take it.”

Sue said that after the story appeared in the Tele on Christmas Eve she had also been contacted by another woman offering her £100 to help make up for the loss of her presents.

Sue said: “That too was such a kind gesture. People have been very kind and it has helped to make up for what happened.”

Sue’s gifts went missing after she went into town on Saturday to do some last-minute shopping.

The presents were for loved ones, including her mum and dad George and Rosemary McGregor, who are both in their 70s.

She sat down on one of the benches to have a chat with a friend and when she left him she forgot to pick up her Debenhams bag with all her shopping in it.

She returned only a few minutes later to retrieve her bag, only to discover it was gone.

Sue went back to the store on Christmas Eve to check if it had been handed in there but sadly they hadn’t had it returned to the store.

She added: “We still had a lovely Christmas and friends and family all rallied round to help.

“Mum and Dad came to me for Christmas dinner and we had a lovely time.”

The Overgate Centre management were approached for comment.