Happy days for fast food fans as McDonald’s in Monifieth reopens

Dozens of vehicles crowded the drive thru of the McDonald’s in Monifieth, as the restaurant started serving customers for the first time in 10 weeks.

The fast food chain, which closed on March 23, re-opened some of its restaurants for takeaway only yesterday.

Hungry customers who have been waiting months for a Big Mac or a Happy Meal flocked to the branch in Ethibeaton Park purchasing from its limited menu and creating queues of cars which stretched around corners.

The new menu, which has been put in place due to limited staff numbers in kitchens, still contains fan favourites such as Chicken McNuggets, the Big Mac and the double cheeseburger.

McDonald’s Monifieth was among the first to see fans of the fast food outlet returning.

Other franchises in the area are to open soon, with the company promising to have over a thousand restaurants open by tomorrow.

A McDonald’s spokesman said: “We can today announce that, by June 4, there will be 1,019 of our restaurants reopened, either for drive thru or McDelivery.

“This means every drive thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week, and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.”