Happy Birthday, Lemmings! Iconic Dundee game is 30-years-old

Valentine’s Day 1991 and the face of video-gaming is about to be changed forever…

It was exactly 30 years ago that Lemmings stormed on to the Amiga.

It turned out to be a pivotal moment for the gaming industry — providing treasured memories for generations of kids.

© Kris Miller

The puzzle-platformer game was developed by DMA Design in Dundee, helping to put the city on the gaming map.

Lemmings is estimated to have sold around 20 million copies between its various ports and there have been numerous sequels, remakes and spin-offs.

In 1996, Computer Gaming World declared it the 12th-best computer game ever released, and that same year, Next Generation declared it the 8th-greatest game of all time, and “second only to Tetris” in the puzzle genre.