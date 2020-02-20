Happy first birthday to the Tele’s ‘Twa Teams, One Street’ podcast!

It was party time for the Twa Teams, One Street team as the Evening Telegraph’s football podcast celebrated its first birthday.

The lads marked it in the usual manner as they discussed all things Dundee and Dundee United, recording episode No 52 from DC Thomson’s stunning Vista Room complete with cake, streamers and party poppers.

The weekly show, featuring Tele Sport’s Calum Woodger, George Cran and Graeme Finnan, has amassed 25,000 downloads and has been shortlisted for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

Going up against them in the sport category at the ceremony in London on March 3 are the likes of the Guardian and the Athletic.

To listen to Twa Teams, One Street, download from Apple Podcasts or Spotify – or head to thetele.co.uk

Over the course of the 12 months, aided by regular guests like Tele columnist Lee Wilkie and former chief football writer Tom Duthie, the team has tackled all the big issues surrounding both city clubs in a unique, often light-hearted and self-deprecating, style.

Head of Podcasts at DC Thomson Media, Christopher Phin, said: “I can’t sum it up better than one fan reviewing the show on Apple Podcasts – ‘a good laugh on the bus hame!’”

You can listen to Twa Teams, One Street on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify.