‘Hapless’ thief leaves blood at scene of £500 bike theft in Dundee

A hapless thief left behind potentially crucial evidence when he broke into a Dundee shed and stole a bike.

The bike was taken from Abertay University lecturer Alberto Fiore’s shed in Stobswell.

Alberto, 42, who moved to Dundee from his native Italy five years ago, discovered the theft of his bike at the weekend.

But the crook who took the £500 bike left blood at the scene while he was pinching Alberto’s property.

© DC Thomson

He said: “The bike must have been taken from my shed some time over Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“I went out to my shed in the morning and discovered it had been broken into and my bike was gone.

“The thief had used a tool to break the padlock on the shed.

“However, he had obviously cut himself quite badly in the process because there was a lot of blood left behind.”

Alberto, who is a senior lecturer in the food science technologies department at the university, contacted police who sent a scenes of crime officer round to take DNA samples from the blood.

Alberto said: “Obviously with the amount of blood it should be easy for the police to check the DNA to see if it belongs to anyone on their database.

“Hopefully the thief has slipped up and made it possible for the police to catch him.

“I can’t say I’m sorry he cut himself in the process of stealing my bike.

“I only got my bike four years ago after I moved to Dundee.

“It was pretty expensive and I’m disgusted that someone has stolen it.

“I kept it in very good condition and I would regularly go out on it at the weekends with my family.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Officers in Dundee are seeking witnesses following a break-in to a shed at a house on Nelson Street.

“Anyone who has any information which would assist in the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 1700 12/10.”