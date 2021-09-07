Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Hanover Scotland: Tayside and Fife care workers plan industrial action in pay dispute

By Alasdair Clark
September 7, 2021, 2:33 pm
Hanover Court in Dunfermline
One of the charity's sites at Hanover Court in Dunfermline. Pic: Google Street View

Care workers in Tayside and Fife employed by the charity Hanover Scotland are set to take industrial action after pay talks ended with what they call an “insulting” offer.

Hanover, which provides sheltered housing across the region, offered care staff a 1% pay rise, which the GMB union described as a real-terms cut.

Action planned by the union includes a ban on overtime and additional holiday working from 5pm on Tuesday.

GMB says this is likely to impact Hanover’s delivery of care services as well as cleansing and domestic assistance across 28 sites, including those in Tayside and Fife.

The union says the dispute arose after “months of fruitless negotiations” between GMB Scotland representatives and Hanover senior management, who were awarded a 4.5% pay rise in 2020.

The union has been calling for a substantial increase in pay and conditions for frontline staff at the charity, which provides sheltered accommodation.

GMB Scotland organiser Ude Joe-Adigwe said: “The employer’s offer means a real-terms pay cut for staff who have worked throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s totally insulting.

“Our members provide vital care and assistance for some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, and they deserve to be treated so much better than this.

Hanover staff ‘prepared to fight for dignity’

“This is not a decision our members have taken lightly – they are proud of their work, but it’s a shame their employer won’t value frontline staff the way they value themselves.

“This action shows Hanover that their staff are prepared to fight for their dignity and value, and we would hope the employer reconsidered its position.”

A spokesperson for Hanover Scotland said: “We are disappointed the GMB has taken the decision to invite its members at Hanover Scotland to join in industrial action.

‘Disappointing’ plans for industrial action

“Directors and senior management have received, and will receive, the same cost of living increase as the majority of Hanover staff and we will continue to work with the GMB and our employees to find an outcome to this dispute as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, we will continue to deliver excellent service to our residents while we try and resolve this situation involving a small number of employees.”