Handyman John to call it a day after quarter of a century in Dundee shop

It’s cluttered, messy and you can buy anything from pots and pans to four candles – or is that fork handles?

Andersons Stores on Blackness Road has lasted the test of time and remained busy as shopping habits have changed over the years.

But now it’s the end of an era for John Jordan as he prepares to close the doors to his business for good.

The countdown is on to the shop’s closure in mid-May when John will be 71.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago and has decided the time is right to call it a day.

Most everyday items people need are crammed into the tiny shop.

Its closure has prompted an outpouring on social media, with the post announcing the end receiving more than 5,000 shares on Facebook.

John said: “I’m really quite embarrassed by all this attention.

“I never expected this to happen and it’s something I’m not particularly comfortable with.”

John has begun a firesale at the shop ahead of its closure – and the attempts to sort all of the shop’s contents have led to more losses than gains.

He said: “There is so much stuff here it’s taking me forever to sort through everything.

“Once I started going through my stock and looking at the shelves I discovered things I never even knew I had.

“I also regularly lose things.

“A couple of months ago I bought a new pair of specs, laid them down somewhere and haven’t been able to find them since.

“I hope once I get a clearance I find my glasses!”

John took over the shop in 1994 from previous owners who had moved to the premises in 1962 from Hawkhill, close to Balfour Street.

It was taken over as a going concern by John, who kept the business running in its original form.

There were still plenty of old- fashioned items in stock, as John looked to bring the store a bit more up to date.

In the 25 years since he took the reigns, there have been people from all over Tayside arriving on his doorstep in need of one thing or another.

John said: “Not only do people come here from all over Dundee, I also get customers from Angus Fife and Perthshire.

“I think it’s because word has spread that I have so much stock and carry things they can’t find anywhere else.

“I reckon I probably carry more than 90% of things that people ask for, no matter how obscure – and if I don’t have it I will order it.

“I’m also quite happy to go to some of my elderly customers’ homes and help them fit things they can’t find anywhere else.”

Throughout the shop, there are shelves and shelves of nuts, bolts, hinges, cutlery, salt and pepper pots, feather dusters, electric plugs, weed killer, and so much more.

Auction house Curr and Dewar has expressed an interest in taking some of what John has to offer and will look to put the more unusual items up for auction.

John said: “I’m definitely going to miss this shop and all my customers – but the time has definitely come to shut up shop and enjoy my retirement.”