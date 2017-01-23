Police are investigating after a home was targeted by thieves in the early hours of the morning.

A large black handbag was taken from the property. The bag contained a pink purse and other personal items.

It’s believed the thief sneaked into the home in Gleneagles Road in the Ardler area.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information after a sneak-in theft at Gleneagles Road at 4.50am today.”

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”