Hand-crafted scrap metal sign a welcome sight for visitors to Dundee care home

A creative maintenance worker at a Dundee care home has hand-crafted a welcoming sight for visitors – an entrance sign sculpted from pieces of scrap metal.

Ray Bowman, maintenance operative at Balcarres Care Home on Albany Road, has created artworks from scrap in his spare time for many years.

He decided to create a “Welcome To Balcarres” sign about three months ago, to the delight of residents and staff.

The rose-adorned sign was unveiled at the home’s recent open day by North East MSP Bill Bowman and Ferry councillor Philip Scott.

Lesley Scott, administrator, said: “Ray wanted to do something for the home and residents, and has always had a passion for making sculptures from metal in his spare time at home.

“He is such a popular member of staff with all our staff, residents and families and is always happy to help out with any job required in the home.”

Lynn McLean, manager at the home, added that she was “overwhelmed and honoured” by Ray’s sign, which will sit in pride of place at the main entrance to Balcarres from now on.