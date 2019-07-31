Hammer-wielding thug fractured neighbour’s skull after row at Dundee flat

A hammer-wielding brute left his neighbour with a fractured skull when a row over noise ended in bloodshed.

Thomas Foote was battered after daring to challenge 34-year-old William Scott about noise he was making in his Baffin Street flat.

A number of complaints had previously been raised about music and noise coming from the property.

The victim had lived in the flat below Scott with his partner and children since January this year.

At around 11.45pm on the night in question, Mr Foote and his partner were in bed when they heard loud noises from upstairs which had woken their children.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

He and Scott had a heated argument when he went to confront him and Mr Foote returned to his flat. But about two minutes later the pair had another exchange over noise which quickly turned violent.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “As they were struggling the complainer turned around and felt a blow to the back of his head.

“He saw the accused had a hammer. The accused struck him on the head again. The complainer managed to get the hammer from the accused and threw it away as they struggled.”

Both returned to their flats and police were contacted. Officers saw an open wound on Mr Foote’s head.

He suffered a 1.5cm cut to the rear of his head and a 1cm gash on the front. A CT scan revealed he suffered a fractured skull.

When Scott was arrested he responded: “I was attacked. I never hit him with a hammer.”

Scott, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty on indictment to striking Mr Foote on the head with a hammer to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on Baffin Street on February 27.

Sheriff Alastair Brown deferred sentence for reports and remanded Scott in custody.