Hamilton Accies 0 Dundee United 0: No Lawrence Shankland worldie this time as Tangerines draw third match in row

There was no Lawrence Shankland worldie to rescue this match as Dundee United drew for the third game in a row.

Shankland lit up Tannadice on Tuesday night when he scored from 53 yards against St Johnstone but there was no such moment of magic this time from the Scotland striker or anyone else as the Tangerines and Hamilton fought out a stalemate at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

No point in the Premiership is a bad one but Micky Mellon’s men will have fancied their chances of winning this clash after finishing all square against both Aberdeen and St Johnstone.

It wasn’t to be and they had to make do with their fifth draw in seven fixtures.

The Tangerines named an unchanged starting line-up from Tuesday – including new-deal duo Nicky Clark and Liam Smith – but there was a notable addition to the bench as Chris Mochrie returned from his loan at Montrose.

For the home side, Ryan Fulton replaced Kyle Gourlay in goal, while Aaron Martin, Brian Easton and Callum Smith also came in.

The game took a while to get going but United played some good stuff in the early stages without threatening the Hamilton goal.

The visitors finally troubled the home defence on 26 minutes when a lovely passing move saw the ball reach Dillon Powers on the right and his first-timed cross was headed from six yards by Ian Harkes. However, keeper Ryan Fulton made a terrific save to push the ball up and over the bar.

The hosts had to wait until the 36th minute to slice open the Tangerines, with Callum Smith blasting over from a good position.

Accies finished the first half strongly, the best of their efforts a Ross Callachan curling freekick that was blocked by United goalie Benjamin Siegrist at his near post.

After the restart, United’s Harkes had a shout for a penalty when he appeared to be tripped inside the Hamilton box.

On 50 minutes, the visitors carved Accies open thanks to a great pass from Powers. He picked out Clark but the shot from the frontman didn’t have enough on it and was saved.

Hakeem Odoffin came close for the Lanarkshire side but was thwarted by Siegrist before the Tannadice men replaced Louis Appere with Marc McNulty.

On 66 minutes, Shankland had a pop at the Accies goal after good work from Harkes but his well-struck, low drive was a foot wide of the post.

Clark nearly got on the end on Jamie Robson’s forward pass on 78 minutes after Accies’ Easton slipped on the edge of his own box but the ball ran through to the keeper.

United threw men forward in the closing stages but there was no breakthrough.

Hamilton Accies: Fulton, Odoffin (Ogkmpoe 68), McMann, Stirling, Easton, Hamilton, Martin, Moyo, Hodson, C. Smith (Winter 76). Subs not used: Gourlay, Trafford, Stanger, Mimnaugh, Munro, Owolabi, Johnson.

Dundee United: Siegrist, L. Smith, Powers, Connolly, Reynolds, Clark, Robson, Harkes, Shankland, Appere (McNulty 58), Neilson. Subs not used: Deniz, Sporle, Pawlett, Edwards, Bolton, Fotheringham, Mochrie, K. Smith.

Referee: Greg Aitken.