Halting Black Lives Matter Dundee march is ‘best’ for the moment

For those who are part of the Black Lives Matter movement, in protests or on social media, coronavirus restrictions haven’t stopped their voices being heard.

Similarly for those fighting for equality in Dundee, the message is clear after they decided to postpone a planned march this Sunday: They are are “still angry” and “still want justice”.

There has been a surge in anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, facing a second-degree murder charge. Three other officers are facing lesser charges.

Following the incident last week demonstrations have taken place around the world, with the planned protest in Dundee this weekend set to attract more than 2,000 participants before its postponement.

The large numbers prompted organiser Joy Deslyn to call a halt – for now – to the planned march in the city, with fears over a potential coronavirus spread at the forefront of her mind.

“I am really gutted to have to postpone the event for the time being,” said Ms Deslyn, who is from Dundee and is a former student at Duncan and Jordanstone College of Art.

“I know some people won’t be happy with this decision but there are a few reasons why I have decided to do this.

“This event gathered so much more attention than I had expected, and I’m so grateful.

“However, black people are more at risk from dying from coronavirus and I can’t in good faith carry out this event when the numbers are so much higher than anticipated, thus putting even more lives at risk.

“I don’t want to make anyone who’s helped organise it a target for hatred due to people blaming them for more Covid-related deaths.

“I feel like the backlash may really hurt what we are trying to do here and could endanger people, making them a target.

“I’m still going to reach out to black organisations and individuals who would like their voices to be heard.

“I’m glad that this dialogue has been opened in Dundee and plan to continue posting on this event ways to help and I encourage everyone to do the same.”

Despite the decision to cancel, Ms Deslyn has made clear it does not bring an end to this particular chapter.

She said: “This decision is ultimately the best decision at the moment.

“The next date for the protest has still to be confirmed.

“This postponement doesn’t mean that this is going to blow over, we are still angry and we still want justice.”

MP ‘horrified’ by events in the US

Dundee West MP Chris Law has said he has been left “shocked and horrified” by the death

of George Floyd – and the response by the United States government.

US President Donald Trump turned security forces on protesters in front of the White House on Monday – as well as threatening to invoke a centuries-old law to deploy federal troops to states.

Mr Law admitted he has watched with horror as events have unfolded in the US and said: “From the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers, to the use of tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse peaceful protesters, I have been both shocked and horrified at the events that have unfolded over the last week in the USA.

“The US president’s apparent willingness to urge on the heavy-handed response to protesters is even more appalling, and something that we have come to expect from tin-pot despots, not the ‘leader of the free world’,” he added.

Mr Law also backed anyone wishing to protest in the Black Lives Matter movement and insisted: “Dundee has a proud tradition in standing up with those around the world who face injustice, and I fully understand the desire to show solidarity to those in America on this important issue.”

Fair in call to tackle ‘underlying divisions’

An Angus minister said the world must begin the “mammoth task” of addressing divisions after the death of George Floyd.

Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair from St Andrew’s Parish Church in Arbroath has taken this time to reflect on the history of the civil rights movement and reflected on the legacy of Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr, and called for an end to the violence.

Dr Fair, who last month was appointed the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, said: “On August 28 1963 Martin Luther King Jr stood at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC and spoke of his dream. Much has changed in the 75 years since that iconic moment and yet much of King’s dream remains unrealised.

“Along with folks from around the world, we in Scotland have watched in horror at the turmoil that has spread from city to city across America in response to the death of 46-year-old George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department.

“The cry of ‘Black Lives Matter’ is heard again on the streets and the frustration of one more black life lost in such a fashion has erupted into a catastrophic round of destruction and violence.

“We plead for people of reason and goodwill from across every community to come to the fore to bring an end to the present cycle of violence, but just as importantly to begin the mammoth task of addressing the underlying divisions that continue to be a scar through too many of our nations and communities.”