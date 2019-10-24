Video: Halloween-mad family kit out Dundee home with ghoulish gear

A ghoulish garden has been sending shivers down the spines of Dundonians.

Fortune tellers, zombies and skeletons on mobility scooters have moved into a garden on Balmoral Place.

After unveiling the impressive display, creator Louise Bertie said Halloween had come early.

The 36-year-old said she has already been inundated with visitors both young and old looking to get into the Halloween spirit.

Louise said: “This is the second year we have done it.

“I’m not really sure why we started doing it.

“I was overwhelmed by the response last year and we’ve certainly made it bigger this year based on the response.

“When kids came round on Halloween last year the queue was out of the close and we actually ran out of sweeties.”

Louise added: “So far this year we’ve had loads of people coming up videoing and taking pictures.

“We’ve been amazed at just how many folk have been coming around, both young and old.”

Louise said her son Alfie, 7, loves the “spooktacular” transformation of the garden.

She added: “I’m really pleased people across the city are getting into Halloween more.

“I’ve taken some inspiration from houses in America.

“It wasn’t something we were able to set up this year but we will be looking to raise some money for a charity next year.

“People have been asking how long it took to set up but it’s hard to say as I’ve been out every night adding wee touches to it.”

Louise said it wasn’t the only seasonal occasion she will be celebrating this year.

She added: “We also do a big display at Christmas.

“People have been asking if I’ll be doing anything for Valentine’s Day and Easter.”

Louise’s house in Douglas isn’t the only one getting a Halloween makeover.

Seasoned pros Dawn and Malcolm Campbell of Aberdour Place, Broughty Ferry, have also promised an “awesome” display.

Now in their seventh year, the couple confirmed they have started the process of transforming their home.