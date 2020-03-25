Halloween bloodbath pair jailed for attacks on pregnant woman and partner in Dundee

A couple who carried out a horrific attack on a pregnant woman and her partner on Halloween have been jailed for a total of 58 and a half months.

Nicole Campbell, 27, punched and bit Donna Fearn, and stabbed her repeatedly on the stomach with a screwdriver while shouting “die you ******” in the sickening assault outside a flat in Tulloch Court.

Her partner, 27-year-old James Campbell, seized a mallet from boyfriend Jamie Stevens who had sought to intervene.

He hit Mr Stevens on the head and body with the blunt instrument, knocking him out and leaving him in a “pool of blood”.

The pair admitted carrying out the savage attacks at a hearing last month.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff Lorna Drummond jailed both attackers despite pleas for them to be spared prison.

Doug McConnell, representing James Campbell, told the court: “Your Ladyship will no doubt be considering custody as the first option.

“In respect of his record, there is analogous matters in 2012 and before that in 2011 but in terms of his record his last previous conviction was in 2014 so he has stayed away from offending behaviour for some time.”

Jane Caird, for Nicole Campbell, added: “I’m hoping to deal with this by way of a community disposal.

“She’s having a number of issues with access to her children and has rehabilitation and kinship assessments coming up. If she does receive a prison sentence she will not be able to do that.

“She is on medication and alcohol does not mix well with the medication she is prescribed – she accepts acting in the way libelled in the charge.

“She has a record, however it is not particularly lengthy. She has never received a custodial sentence before.”

However, Sheriff Drummond said she had “no doubt” the threshold for a custodial sentence had been passed.

She said to James Campbell: “I shouldn’t have to tell you that hitting someone with a hammer is a really serious charge, very very serious indeed.”

Turning to Nicole Campbell, she added: “These are serious charges…attacking somebody with a screwdriver and causing quite significant injuries.

“For this reason I’m in no doubt that is an offence that warrants custody. There is not an alternative.”

James Campbell, a prisoner of HMP Perth, was sentenced to a total of 36 months in jail with a supervised release order imposed for 12 months after his release.

Nicole Campbell, of Dallfield Court, was handed a sentence of 22 and a half months with a 10 month supervised release order.