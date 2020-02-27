Halloween bloodbath pair face jail after stabbing pregnant woman with screwdriver and hitting boyfriend with mallet

A horror attack on Halloween led to a man being knocked out with a hammer after trying to save his pregnant partner from a screwdriver assault.

Police found Jamie Stevens lying unconscious in a “pool of blood” in Tulloch Court as a result of being attacked by 27-year-old James Campbell.

His partner Nicole Campbell, also 27, also repeatedly struck Donna Fearn, who was in the early stages of pregnancy, with a screwdriver while shouting “die you *******”.

The pair are now facing jail after pleading guilty to the vicious attacks.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that Mr Stevens had been returning home from buying ice-cream when he became aware of Jamie Campbell who called him a “junkie” which resulted in an argument.

Later in the evening, Mr Stevens heard a knock at the door and both Campbells shouting “come on, get out”.

Fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin said: “Both accused were in the common close and Nicole Campbell was in possession of a screwdriver.

“Donna Fearn grabbed Nicole Campbell by the hair and both fell to the ground. Nicole Campbell repeatedly punched her to the stomach and bit her to the right shoulder and back.

“She also struck her to the stomach with the screwdriver while shouting ‘die you ******.'”

Mr Stevens then took hold a wooden mallet from his home while shouting “get off her”.

However, James Campbell grabbed the mallet from him and struck Mr Stevens on the head and body which rendered him unconscious.

Both Campbells ran off after hearing that the police were on their way.

Ms Fearn was bloodied and covered in scratches and officers found Mr Stevens lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Police caught up with James Campbell who said: “I have been hit with a hammer several times. Why’s he not here? I ran away from you as I’m not a grass.”

Both he and Nicole Campbell, along with their victims, were taken to Ninewells for treatment and kept in overnight.

Ms Fearn was treated for cuts, bruising and swelling along with three apparent bite marks to her shoulder as well as scratched to her head.

Medics treated Mr Stevens for a 1.5cm laceration and haematoma to the left side of his head but there were no signs of abnormalities.

© DC Thomson

James Campbell, a prisoner of HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Stevens by repeatedly hitting him on the body and head with a hammer, knocking him unconscious, to his severe injury while subject to bail.

A guilty plea was also tendered by Nicole Campbell, of Dallfield Court, to assaulting Ms Fearn, then pregnant, by grabbing her by the hair, punching her to the body, repeatedly biting her body and striking her repeatedly on the body with a screwdriver to her severe injury and permanent disfigurement while on bail.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird, acting for Nicole Campbell, said that while her client accepted her guilt, it was Campbell’s position that she did not bring the screwdriver to the address and instead grabbed it from Ms Fearn.

Mrs Gilmartin told Sheriff Lorna Drummond that the Crown could not concede that position and as a result, a proof in mitigation would have to be fixed in order to establish the facts.

Sentence was deferred on reports until March with the proof in mitigation fixed for the same date.

James Campbell was remanded in custody while Nicole Campbell was released on bail.