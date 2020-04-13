Halliburton workers raise concerns over Arbroath facility remaining open during Covid-19 outbreak

Factory workers in Arbroath have raised concerns that they are being forced to continue working during the Covid-19 outbreak despite fears it is risking their health.

Employees of the Halliburton factory, which is located at the Elliot Industrial Estate in the town, have raised concerns that efforts to observe social distancing are in vain due to the nature of their job.

It comes as global job cuts were announced by the firm, however, the Angus facility will not be affected by the redundancies.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, said: “They have put tape down on the ground marking out where to stand and they have hand sanitiser around as well.

“But it is impossible to work to the two metre rule and there are a lot of concerns with this. We can’t follow the rule really to be honest.”

The employee also claimed a fellow worker had continued to come into work at the factory despite a family member falling ill with the virus.

This has raised fears that equipment in the factory could be contaminated and pose a risk to those still working there.

“He has been to work for the last week and by the laws of averages you’d imagine he has it himself,” the worker said.

“The company taped off the machine he was working on but that was it. They didn’t tell the guy who did it why they were doing it as well.”

A spokeswoman for Halliburton said: “Halliburton confirms an employee working in Arbroath is in self-quarantine after his spouse tested positive for Covid-19.

“As an additional precaution the work area was also restricted for access for deep-cleaning over the weekend.

“We continue to follow risk mitigation guidance from the World Health Organization and local health authorities.”

These concerns comes as the company informed its employees of its plans to “significantly reduce” the workforce in the coming weeks.

In an email sent to its employees, the CEO Jeff Miller said: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce that over the coming weeks, we will significantly reduce our workforce.

“This is a painful decision, and I am fully aware of the difficulty this will cause our impacted employees.

“Unfortunately, this action is necessary as Halliburton adjusts to the market.”

When asked if there would be job losses at the factory, the spokeswoman added: “Arbroath is not impacted by the global workforce reductions at this time.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates:

