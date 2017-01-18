Perth City Hall will rival Dundee’s V&A — and attract just as many visitors, a senior businessman has claimed.

John Bullough, chairman of Perth City Development Board, believes the Fair City’s bid for City of Culture status could hinge on the success of the much-anticipated transformation of the hall into an arts attraction.

“The city hall will become an essential part of our cultural portfolio; not just a last-ditch effort to find a use for the building, but a world class attraction,” he said.

“It will have the potential to attract as many, if not more, visitors through its doors than Dundee’s V&A.”

A contest is to be held inviting the world’s top architects to reimagine the Edwardian city hall.

However, whether the Stone of Destiny would be central to that or be housed in a revamped Perth Museum and Art Gallery is still to be determined. Nevertheless the quest to bring the artefact to Perth is still very much a key objective.

“A campaign to bring the Stone of Destiny to Perth is a pivotal part of the bid,” said Councillor Ian Miller, leader of the administration of Perth and Kinross Council.