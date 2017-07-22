We’ve reached the halfway mark in the summer holidays.

And no matter if the days are feeling longer — or flying by — the Tele has you covered for fun activities for all the family to get stuck into across Dundee and Tayside.

Little bookworms may also like to visit the Steps Theatre in the Wellgate at 11am today to meet kids’ author Mark A Smith.

Mark will be speaking about his favourite superheroes and signing copies of his new book, Slugboy Saves The World.

Come along and dress up as your favourite superhero and listen to Mark read from the book, about Scottish boy Murdo McLeod who develops superpowers after a run-in with a radioactive garden slug.

Booking is required, visit slugboydundee.eventbrite.co.uk to register free.

The Overgate Centre opens the doors of its Dino School today and on Sunday from 11am, inviting kids to unleash their inner dinosaurs.

The family-oriented event will see guests meet school secretary Mrs Bones and take part in educational quizzes hosted by Professor T Rex.

There’s even a mysterious dinosaur egg to dig up and a baby dinosaur to track down.

This weekend, the Caledonian Railway is hosting a once-in-a-lifetime Day Out With Thomas the Tank Engine.

Taking place at Brechin Station, the entry fee of £15 for adults and kids aged three to five includes a magical return journey on a train pulled by Thomas himself.

However, there’s plenty of free activities for families to get stuck into as well, including a bouncy castle, a Thomas DVD screening, face painting and a chance to meet the Fat Controller.

A Day Out With Thomas runs today and on Sunday, with departures scheduled through the day. Call 01356 622992 for more information.

Today, Monday and Thursday, Broughty Ferry Community Library is hosting Count Me In Stories and Rhymes for Under Fives, featuring craft activities and story sessions for wee ones.

Today’s and Thursday’s play days start at 10am, while Monday’s starts at 2.15pm.

All materials are provided and the activities are free of charge. Adult supervision is required.

The Gardyne Theatre is welcoming a very special guest on Wednesday and Thursday, fluffy friend Hairy Maclary.

This highly praised musical show features many characters from the celebrated kids’ books, such as Hercules Morse, as big as a horse, Bottomley Potts, covered in spots and Schnitzel von Krumm, with the very low tum.

With music, singing and several of your favourite Hairy Maclary stories, this show is a must for the whole family.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £2 for kids.

Wednesday’s show starts at 2pm, and Thursday’s at 11am.

Meanwhile, the HM Frigate Unicorn is inviting little buccaneers to come aboard and decorate their own pirate treasure bottles.

Spaces are limited and booking is essential on this fun nautical enterprise for kids aged between three and 12.

It costs £2 per child and supervising adults go free.

Book online at gammabookings.com/FrigateUnicorn.

Today, Toys R Us in Dundee is holding a grand celebration to mark the store reopening its doors.

Starting from 10am, the Kingsway West Retail Park store has a great day of activities lined up, with goody bags, a DJ, balloon modelling, face painting and hourly prize draws.

Toys R Us mascot Geoffrey the giraffe will also be on hand to entertain the kids — and the store will have 20% off everything for one day only.

Getting about Dundee with the kids in tow is easy with the city’s Holiday Hop offer.

Up to three children aged five to 15 can travel for 20p each when with a fare-paying adult or concession ticket holder.

The offer is available on all Xplore Dundee, Stagecoach East Scotland and Moffat and Williamson buses within the Dundee ABC bus zone. Hop on board, and discover Dundee.