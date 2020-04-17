Half price taxi rides for NHS workers and prescription pick-ups to be rolled out by generous Angus firm

A group of Monifieth taxi drivers are pulling out all the stops to help their local community – despite facing financial worries themselves.

The group of around 15 are all from Monifieth Premier Taxis, which operates primarily in and around the Monifieth area but also uses routes in Dundee and further into Angus.

Now they have decided to help out the best way they can during the current coronavirus crisis.

The goodwill gestures included offering half price taxi runs to any NHS staff in the area.

Taxi drivers are also collecting and delivering prescriptions in Monifieth and have also said they’re happy to collect groceries for anyone in the area who was struggling to get to the shops themselves.

Spokesman George Mccluskey said: “We got together and took the decision to try to help out others locally.

“It normally costs around £20 to get from Monifieth to Ninewells, for example.

“We have a couple of nurses and a couple of porters from the area who go to Ninewells and we are doing the journey for them for £10.

“They have all indicated they are willing to pay the full cost but we decided as a group that we want to do this for them.

“These guys are doing an amazing job.

“We have operated in the area for around 25 years and this is our way of saying thank you and repaying all our customers.

“It’s been a pretty quiet time for our drivers. In a six and a half hour period this week one of our drivers only took £10. Despite these difficulties the drivers have all agreed they would rather do this than sit around for hours doing nothing.”

It’s just one of many kind gestures being made during the coronavirus lockdown, which has been of particular worry to self-employed taxi drivers who are seeing a fall in use of their services.

But George revealed the drivers at Monifieth Premier Taxis have even discussed the possibility of continuing with at least some of these services when the crisis was over.

He said: “We had a meeting and we all thought this was something we could continue to do even when things get better.

“We’re just glad that we are in a position to help out at this time.”

