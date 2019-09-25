Half of Tele readers can’t get same-day appointment to see a doctor

Half of Tele readers have said they can’t get a same-day appointment with their doctor.

Thousands of people took part in an online poll where they were asked how easy they found it to get an appointment at their GP surgery.

A total of 1,474 people had their say, with 50% voting for the option of “I can almost never get an appointment that day” .

Meanwhile, a further 27.2% said they can sometimes get an appointment that day, while 16% said they can easily get an appointment for the same day.

Others said the situation varies for them at their GP depending on when they call.

The poll comes amid growing waiting lists at some of the city’s GP surgeries, with reports of up to 15 people queuing on the street outside Broughty Ferry Health Centre to try to access treatment.

Broughty Ferry councillor Philip Scott said: “I’m not at all surprised by these findings. Queues outside GP surgeries have become a regular occurrence across the city, and trying to get through on the telephone at 8am is well-nigh impossible.”

Meanwhile, Patricia Gourlay, from Douglas, has said the issues with her local surgery have been ongoing for more than a year now.

She said: “A couple weeks ago I needed an appointment. I couldn’t see a doctor that day as there is only one at the Douglas Centre two afternoons a week.

“My husband went down at 8am but you don’t know if there is going to be a doctor there.”

Eliza Matthew-Hiney, practice manager for Wallacetown and Douglas, said: “We are two GPs down and have been for some time.

“We are working hard to ensure patients’ needs are met and the safest way to manage this is to provide unlimited appointments every morning via open access.

“Patients may need to wait a while, but everyone is seen by a GP. Patients can choose which day they wish to attend.

“We often see more than double the number of patients we could accommodate with a booked appointment system. It means that everyone that needs to be seen, is seen on a day of their choosing.

“It is true we are not able to provide a GP at the Douglas practice every day currently. However, we hope this is only temporary.”