Half of plans for Dundee ‘digital phonebooths’ withdrawn

Eight out of 16 digital phonebooths proposed for Dundee city centre have been withdrawn by the advertising firm partnering with the council on the project.

JCDecaux teamed up with Dundee City Council last year to design and pitch the enormous touchscreen standees for the city, which would offer free phone calls and access to council services.

In all, sixteen different sites were proposed when the applications were made public in October – but eight of those sites appear to have been scrapped.

Dundee City Council’s planning division details how eight of the plans have been withdrawn, at the following sites:

Panmure Street outside the Wellgate Centre

Outside Brewdog, Panmure Street

Yeaman Shore

City Square

South Marketgait, outside the Overgate

72-76 Murraygate (outside HMV)

22 Reform Street (outside the Pancake Place)

51 Murraygate (outside Game)

It is thought the plans may have been scaled back due to the proximity of the booths to others which, at the time of going to press, still have applications live.

While Dundee City Council is not directly responsible for the applications it has partnered with the advertising firm for the project.

The local authority aims to become a “fully digital” public body this year – and the high-tech booths are understood to form part of the plan.

In a covering letter included with the application, JCDecaux said the proposed booths would meet the council’s goal of “creating a modern, connected city for the 21st Century” – without breaking the bank.

The back of the unit will feature an 86” advertising display – and the firm says the units will be run “at no cost to the public purse” by selling advert space.

Each booth would be fitted with high speed mobile and wi-fi connections, along with a phone that can make calls free of charge.

JCDecaux declined to comment.

Dundee City Council did not respond to a request for comment at the time of going to press.