Half a million Covid jabs now delivered in Fife

Half a million Covid vaccine doses have been delivered in Fife in what has been billed as a major milestone.

Since the first Pfizer jabs were administered in December, the rollout has picked up pace with Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna added to the country’s armoury.

As of August 18, around 274,000 first doses have been given along with just under 236,000 second doses.

NHS Fife staff have worked ‘tirelessly’

NHS Fife director of public health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said the incredible effort is saving lives.

She said: “The scale of the Covid-19 vaccination programme here in Fife is unlike anything we have ever undertaken.

“Reaching more than half a million vaccinations is hugely encouraging and we want to thank the people of Fife for their fantastic response to the offer of vaccination, and to the healthcare staff who have worked tirelessly throughout the campaign.

“We continue to see the positive impact of the vaccination programme in helping to reduce spread, reducing hospital admissions and preventing some of the most vulnerable from becoming seriously unwell and requiring treatment in our intensive care units.”

Care home residents and frontline health and social care workers were among the first to be vaccinated, followed by those aged 80 and over.

The latest group are 16 and 17 year olds, who just this month became eligible.

Many that age have been flocking to vaccination centres as soon as they could.

Covid vaccine drop-in clinics still running

Centres remain open for anyone over 16 still to receive a first dose as well those who received their first dose more than eight weeks previously.

Dr Tomlinson added: “With restrictions now having eased across the country, it’s easy to think that the virus is no longer a threat to our health but that is far from the case, with even some people who are otherwise healthy suffering serious effects after contracting Covid-19.

“Our clinics remain open for those who haven’t been vaccinated or who are more than eight weeks since their first dose.

“Many clinics operate a drop-in service so it has never been easier to get vaccinated.”

To check when and where drop-in clinics are running, visit NHS Fife on Facebook or visit their website.