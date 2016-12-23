A Dundee man has donated £1,500 to the pelvic floor clinical group at Ninewells Hospital by selling ‘hairy coo’ calendars.

For two years Roddy McLeod has raised money for ward 10 and the endoscopy unit at Ninewells by painting “hairy coos” and turning them into a calendar to sell.

Roddy decided to do it again this year and this time raise money for the pelvic floor clinical group.

Roddy said: “The first time we raised money it was to thank ward 10 for looking after my daughter Kirsty.

“Now we are donating money to all the gastro related wards so other patients can benefit.”

n Pictured with the cheque are consultant Dorin Ziyaie and Roddy, surrounded by staff from wards 7 and 10.