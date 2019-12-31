Hairdresser and house plan for historic former NHS Tayside clinic in Dundee

A villa once used as an NHS clinic is set to be reimagined as housing and a hairdressing salon.

Viewbank – at 7 Dudhope Terrace – was used as a health clinic until 2016 when NHS Tayside deemed it surplus to requirements.

A planning application was submitted in 2016 by the NHS to convert the 156-year-old villa into a residential dwelling but has since lapsed.

New owner Adam Swan – who snapped up the home for a reported £310,500 in spring 2018 – has successfully applied for permission to bring the house back into use as a residence, with a hairdressing business inside a separate annex for his partner Andrew Rourke.

The pair opened Blu Hair and Beauty, formerly of South Tay Street, in 2002 and the business will live on through the annex at the rear.

© Google

Planning officers have looked favourably upon the proposals, which would mean pre-existing NHS car parking is re-purposed for the salon and accessed from Law Street, as “securing its (the villa’s) future”.

In a written statement provided to the Tele, Mr Swan said: “We opened Blu Hair & Beauty in South Tay Street in 2002, occupying a former town house. I liked its quirky arrangement of individual rooms and its surviving historic features. It has a wonderful atmosphere but it became too big as we gradually scaled down.

“We intended to move to a smaller salon. Then we became aware of Viewbank and had the idea of moving to it as a home/work space; and this became our long-term plan.

“Developers wanted to convert it into apartments, but this would have been a compromise and a loss. It is one of the last of these larger suburban houses and gardens to not be sub-divided. Our solution was to turn it back into a house and home/work area.

“Blu Hair & Beauty will continue on a low-key appointment-only basis. It will involve the original 2002 team of Andrew, Gayle and Trish and their long-standing colleagues Kirsty and Holly.

“Their clients are already anticipating the move, but they may have to compete with some Dudhope neighbours and co-workers for those appointments.”

Viewbank was built in 1863 and served as a dwelling until 1953, when it was converted to a physics laboratory for the Dundee Eastern Hospital Board, serving the nearby Dundee Royal Infirmary, in 1957.

© DC Thomson

Among its past owners were jute merchants Thomas Smith, Alexander Malcolm and James Fullerton and Sir George Ritchie, one-time Dundee election agent for Winston Churchill.

Mr Swan has prepared a conservation plan to outline the careful work he will undertake to restore the villa for its original purpose with authentic fittings – while also ensuring it is fit for modern-day living.

City planners said: “The proposal will in the main reinstate the listed property back to its original use, a dwelling house, and secure its future.

“The proposal respects and will enhance the distinct character and identity of this part of the city.”