Hopes for Arbroath version of Love Island on Keptie Pond appear to be sunk

Hopes of an Arbroath version of Love Island appear to have been dashed after an alleged sign for “auditions” was removed.

The Keptie Pond was transformed into Keptie Island at some point on Sunday morning before being taken down just a few hours later.

As well as bearing a resemblance to the hit ITV2 series logo, it also displayed a “be kind” message – a reference to late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack.

It has been suggested the creators of Keptie Kev – the shimmering statue which appeared in the water last year – are behind the latest stunt.

© Supplied

One regular visitor to the pond thought the Keptie Island stunt was “hilarious” and added: “A pal messaged me saying, ‘Get yourselves down to Keptie Island, they are having auditions for the next series of Keptie Love Island’.

“I was howling when I saw the sign as it looked like the one on the show.

“A lot of people saw the funny side of it. It didn’t last too long in the water though, within four hours it was gone.”