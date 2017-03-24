Dundee fans on Marcus Haber-watch at Easter Road on Tuesday night were disappointed as the big targetman missed out on Canada’s 1-1 draw with Scotland.

The extent of the injury is still to be properly assessed but it is understood the 28-year-old is a doubt for next Friday’s league clash with Aberdeen.

He’s the second fitness issue for the Dark Blues after Kosta Gadzhalov limped out of Tuesday night’s testimonial at Forfar.

Haber, though, has made a massive impact on the Dundee side since signing in October and will be a big miss should he not recover in time.

The Canadians didn’t miss Haber, however, taking the lead inside 11 minutes as the Scots boys in the red of the Canucks showed Strachan’s men how to do it.

Falkirk’s Fraser Aird, a former Scotland U/19 international, took advantage of poor defending — combined with a slip by Lee Wallace — to fire past Allan McGregor.

The restless and sparse crowd didn’t get much to cheer as the visitors continued to create chances with Burnley’s Scott Arfield, a former Scotland B international, impressing in the middle of the park.

The home side did have chances of their own for striker Chris Martin and winger Oliver Burke but it was a scrappy goal that got them back into it after 34 minutes.

Steven Naismith showed quick reactions to redirect debutant Tom Cairney’s effort past the Canadian keeper.

Former Dundee United left-back Andy Robertson made his entrance at the break, replacing Wallace but, just like in the first half, Canada — a country ranked 117th in the world — were looking the better team.

On the hour mark, one striker who scored plenty of goals in Dark Blue at Dens Park, Leigh Griffiths, entered.

He made an impact with his movement creating openings for Scotland but the game meandered along after the substitutions with neither team really threatening despite late chances for Jordan Rhodes.

Taking on a team 60 places below them in the Fifa rankings was supposed to be a confidence booster ahead of the big game on Sunday against Slovenia.

This was anything but.

A paltry crowd of 9,158 demonstrated apathy towards the game before it kicked off and the fare on show certainly didn’t whet any appetite for the weekend’s game.

Strachan, his coaching staff and the players now have three days to prepare for the win-or-bust contest at Hampden.

They have a lot of work to do on this showing.