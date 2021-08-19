Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Haarbour fish and chip shop in St Andrews to shut permanently

By Jake Keith
August 19, 2021, 4:32 pm Updated: August 19, 2021, 5:34 pm
Dean Banks at the Haarbour fish and chip restaurant.
The Haarbour chip shop and restaurant in St Andrews, run by MasterChef finalist Dean Banks, has shut permanently.

The Alexandra Place establishment has been closed for the past few months but the Carnoustie native has now confirmed it will not reopen.

Posting on Instagram, Mr Banks said he’s been left gutted to close the fish and chip establishment.

He said: “Due to unfortunate reasons @haarbourstandrews will be sadly permanently closed.

