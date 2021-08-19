Haarbour fish and chip shop in St Andrews to shut permanently

The Haarbour chip shop and restaurant in St Andrews, run by MasterChef finalist Dean Banks, has shut permanently.

The Alexandra Place establishment has been closed for the past few months but the Carnoustie native has now confirmed it will not reopen.

Posting on Instagram, Mr Banks said he’s been left gutted to close the fish and chip establishment.

He said: “Due to unfortunate reasons @haarbourstandrews will be sadly permanently closed.