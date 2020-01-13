H Samuel’s departure from £1.5 million Dundee home confirmed

Jewellery chain H Samuel’s departure from Dundee has been all-but-confirmed after a planning application to rebrand the store was approved by planners.

Glaswegian jeweller Chisholm Hunter is poised to move into the unit after the store on the corner of Reform Street and High Street closes its doors in the near future.

The store will close its doors for the last time on January 24.

New documents unearthed by the Tele suggest that Chisholm Hunter has been preparing to move into the City of Discovery for almost six years.

Ownership records show that Chisholm Hunter Holdings Ltd – the chain’s financial assets firm – acquired the shop unit in July 2014 for a shade under £1.5 million.

To date, H Samuel has failed to respond to a request for comment from the Tele. Staff within the store have also been instructed not to speak to the public about the imminent departure.

The application approved by city planners permits the modification of the store front to host Chisholm Hunter’s signage.

Blueprints show that the existing famous clock – renowned for generations as a popular meeting spot in the city centre – will be retained in the plans.

Dundee City Council concluded that the application would not detrimentally affect the character of the B-listed building, which has stood firm in the city since around 1832.

The takeover of the unit by Chisholm Hunter – headquartered in Glasgow’s Argyle Street – will bring about the first change for the high street site in almost 120 years.

H Samuel first appeared in the Tele by means of a newspaper advert on June 7 1905, touting the firm as “the world-famed watchmaker and jeweller”.

But the Scottish firm’s first store in Dundee comes amid a period of rapid expansion.

It reported a total turnover of £38.54 million in the year to 31 March 2019 and a net profit of £1.3m.

During that period it also opened new stores in Glasgow and the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent.

It has 22 stores across the UK, excluding its future opening in Dundee.

The firm was contacted for comment.